Philadelphia 76ers Fan Favorite Recreates Iconic 'Rocky' Run

5 years of hard work. But it's not over yet ✊🏾



This season marks the start of a new adventure for my career. Like Rocky, it's up to me to climb those steps and reach the top 💪🏾



Bear mentality. Thank you for your support! 🧸🖤



Full video: https://t.co/HLf0WTCgsp pic.twitter.com/ecPIIyJ1bx