Philadelphia 76ers Fan Favorite Recreates Iconic 'Rocky' Run
While things look to be slowly turning around for the Philadelphia 76ers, the first month of the season was an unwanted rough patch. Despite how bleak things looked out of the gates, there were some positive takeaways.
Following an impressive run with France in the Summer Olympics, the Sixers decided to Guerschon Yabusele in free agency. This marked the former first-round pick's first time on an NBA roster since the 2019 season.
Since joining the Sixers, Yabusele has become an important member of the supporting cast. Through 22 games he is averaging 9.9 PPG and 5.6 RPG while shooting an impressive 39.5% from beyond the arc. Most importantly, Yabusele has lifted the Sixers with his energy and intensity on both ends of the floor.
While doing an interview with a TV network in France, Yabusele showed how accustomed he's gotten to his new city. He recreated the iconic moment from the movie 'Rocky,' where he runs up the art museum steps. During the interview, he touched on how hard he's worked to get back to the NBA, but understands he can't let up now.
"It's been a relentless five years," Yabusele said. "Five years of work, but it's not over yet. Now that I'm here, I don't tell myself I've reached the top and it's over. Now it's like being at the bottom of the Rocky steps. All steps must be redone to stay here as long as possible."
Yabusele is fully aware of the long journey it was to get back to the NBA, and isn't taking his current opportunity for granted. If he continues to perform like he has thus far, it should be the start of a long and successful second stint in the league for the versatile forward.