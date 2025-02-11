Philadelphia 76ers Fan Goes Viral At Super Bowl for Outfit Selection
On Sunday evening, the Philadelphia Eagles found themselves in a Super Bowl rematch with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. In the midst of the action, one Philadelphia 76ers fan in attendance ended up going viral on social media for his choice of wardrobe.
It's not out of the ordinary to see a fan sporting a fellow team of the city in action. During their playoff run, patrons at Sixers games donned green at home games while the team fought their way to the big dance. That said, at an event like the Super Bowl, sporting a Sixers jersey did manage to stick out.
Aside from wearing an NBA jersey to the Super Bowl, the fan went viral for who was on the back. The fan was sporting a Matisse Thybulle jersey, a player who hasn't been on the team for two years now.
Thybulle began his career with the Sixers back in 2019 after being selected with the 20-pick in the draft. He showed the potential to be an elite defender, being named to two All-Defense teams. However, Thybulle's minimal development on the other end of the floor hindered his overall impact on the team.
After spending his first three seasons with the Sixers, Thybulle saw himself traded to the Portland Trail Blazers at the 2023 deadline in exchange for Jalen McDaniels. He remains on the rebuilding squad, looking to become a key contributor in the next phase of the franchise.
Thybulle has played in a total of 87 games for the Blazers since being traded there, averaging 5.9 PPG and 1.7 SPG in that time. He's yet to suit up in a game this season as he remains sidelined with an ankle injury.
