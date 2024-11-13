Philadelphia 76ers Fans Amped for Joel Embiid's Debut vs Knicks
On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will take on the New York Knicks in their first NBA Cup game of the season. However, the biggest storyline in this matchup will be the season debut of one former MVP.
Due to various reasons, Joel Embiid has yet to suit up in a game for the Sixers. He is fresh off serving a three-game suspension for an alleged altercation he had with a reporter earlier this month. With his punishment ending over the weekend, the All-Star big man is slated to be in the lineup for the first time this season.
Embiid isn't on the injury report for Tuesday, and all signs point toward him suiting up. Leading up to his first taste of action this year, Sixers fans on social media are amped with anticipation.
Ironically enough, the last time Embiid was in NBA action was against the Knicks. The Sixers squared off against their division rival in round one, putting on one of the best first-round matchups in recent memory. Despite battling multiple ailments, Embiid put together multiple impressive outings. He famously erupted for 50 points in Game 3, and recorded a triple-double in Game 5. That said, his efforts weren't enough as the Sixers were sent home in six games.
Coming out the gates with a 2-7 record, the Sixers have little margin for error moving forward. Even with the East struggling as a whole right now, Philly has a ways to go before fully turning things around. They'll need Embiid to hit the ground running, and that starts on Tuesday against the Knicks.