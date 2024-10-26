Philadelphia 76ers Fans React to Joel Embiid's World Series Post
As he continues to go through his ramp-up process, Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid has been on the sidelines to kick off the regular season. After opening the year 0-2, fans are starting to get tireless when it comes to the former MVP.
Aside from being one of the NBA's most dominant stars, Embiid is most known for his antics on social media. He, like many fans, made a post about the thrilling ending to Game 1 of the World Series. In extra innings, Freddie Freeman blasted a walk-off grand slam to give the LA Dodgers a 1-0 over the New York Yankees.
Not long after Embiid made this post, fans started to flood the comment section. As expected, most of the remarks were about him not suiting up yet this season.
Heading into the regular season, the Sixers were adamant about getting Embiid to the postseason healthy. Their sights are set on securing a championship, and limiting his wear and tear throughout the year is the team's best chance to achieving that goal. That said, being shorthanded has proven to be a big challenge for the new-look squad.
Part of the issue stems from Paul George also being out along with Embiid. This leaves Tyrese Maxey as the sole star to lead the charge for the Sixers. The All-Star guard has done his best to fill the void, but it hasn't translated to wins yet. First, Philly was handed an opening night loss on their home floor to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. They then hit the road on Friday, suffering another defeat at the hands of the Toronto Raptors.
The Sixers will continue to try and stay afloat while they wait for their stars to enter the lineup. They'll be back in action on Sunday afternoon to take on the Indiana Pacers.