Philadelphia 76ers Fans React to Loss to Memphis Grizzlies
On Saturday night, the Philadelphia 76ers took their home floor to take on a shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies squad. Despite keeping things interesting out of the gates, a sluggish end to the first half led to them digging a hole they couldn't get out of. In the end, the Sixers would suffer a defeat to Ja Morant and company by a final score of 124-107.
Despite being without multiple rotation players, the Grizzlies' depth would be on full display in this matchup. Seven players finished in double figures for Memphis, with Jaren Jackson Jr. leading the way with 27 points. Other notable performers included Ja Morant (18 points, 12 assists) and Jay Huff (20 points, five rebounds).
Without the services of Joel Embiid and Paul George, the Sixers continue to struggle out of the gates. Fan continue to air their frustrations on social media as the team struggles to get back in the win column.
For the Sixers, Tyrese Maxey yet again led the charge. He finished with a team-high 23 points to go along with six assists. One of the few bright spots for Philly in this game was the play of rookie Jared McCain. The young guard continues to see his playing time increase, and is making the most of the opportunity. In 16 minutes of action, McCain notched 19 points on impressive 8-for-16 shooting.
Following this loss, the Sixers drop to 1-4 on the season. Looking ahead, they'll gear up for a West Coast swing as they attempt to try and get back to .500. Maxey and company will be back in action on Monday night, taking on the Phoenix Suns.