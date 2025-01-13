Philadelphia 76ers Fans React to Shocking Arena News
On Sunday afternoon, there were major developments regarding the Philadelphia 76ers and their new arena. Weeks after getting approval from city council, the plans are now being scrapped.
According to reports, the Sixers will no longer be building 76 Place in the city's downtown area. This comes after a meeting with NBA commissioner Adam Silver and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell had a meeting with the organization. Moving forward, the team now plans on having a new arena built in Philly's "stadium district."
For months, the idea of the Sixers moving downtown was a major debate among Philadelphia residents. Despite all the work that went into getting the new location approved, it is now for not. The team will be staying in its current area surrounded by the rest of the city's sports complexes.
Following this eye-popping news regarding the Sixers' arena plans, fans took to social media and gave mixed reactions about the decision:
This ongoing saga officially comes to an end, and with arguably the most shocking result. In regards to the new venue in South Philly, there is no timetable currently on when construction will begin.
On thing that has always made Philly unique is the setup of their sports venues. Having all the stadiums in one location is a rariety in the United States, and something that many fans didn't want to see broken up. Now instead of this shake-up, the Stadium District is set to reinvigorated.
As for the on-court product, the Sixers are still slowly fighting to climb the Eastern Conference standings as we approach the halfway point in the regular season.