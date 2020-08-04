The fourth quarter hasn't been friendly to the Philadelphia 76ers so far down in Orlando. Typically, we're used to seeing the Sixers lose control of leads early on in the third quarter, and finding ways to climb back and maintain a strong enough lead in the fourth quarter to be able to close the game out comfortably.

During the NBA's restart down in Orlando, though, the situation has been different. Against Indiana and San Antonio, the Sixers came out of halftime, outplaying their opponents both times. When the final quarter rolls around, though, the Sixers lose control. And in back to back games, Philly allowed their opponents to score over 40 points in the fourth quarter, making it extremely difficult to come away with a victory.

"I think it stinks," said Sixers head coach Brett Brown in regards to the defensive effort late in the game following Monday night's win against the Spurs. "It's not anything that we are or believe in or talk about. We were very lucky to win tonight." Heading into the fourth quarter against the Spurs, the Sixers held a 12-point lead.

After allowing San Antonio to drop over 40 points in the fourth quarter, the Sixers nearly lost their first two seeding games as a result of late-game collapses. "In two close out periods against Indiana was 46 [fourth quarter points], tonight it was 43 [fourth quarter points]," Brown stated. "That is not going to get anything of any importance done. The bad news is the numbers I just said. The good news is that it is well within our reach immediately to flip the switch."

Scoring hasn't been an issue for the Sixers. They've put more than enough points on the scoreboard to win both of their last two games, and the team's veteran forward Tobias Harris believes the balance has been stable. "The team's balance was there," Harris mentioned. "I think the one thing we have to get to is understanding that we know we can score, but at the end of the day, we can make these games a whole lot easier if we lock in defensively and get stops."

Sixers starting center Joel Embiid was blunt in his assessment for the Sixers' defense late in the game as well. "We gotta do a better job," the big man said. "We came to be the best defensive team in the league, so we just have to take charge. We just have to do a better job in those situations and correct those mistakes."

The Sixers are set for another matchup on Wednesday afternoon against the Washington Wizards.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_