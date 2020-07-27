Last week, the Philadelphia 76ers were healthy, heading into the first of three scrimmages. They made it out of game one against the Memphis Grizzlies without any setbacks -- or so we thought that was the case at the time.

As it turns out, 76ers center Joel Embiid felt discomfort in his calf. Therefore, he played in just under 13 minutes as opposed to the planned 18-20 minutes Brett Brown had planned for him on Friday. And because of the calf discomfort, the Sixers played it safe and deactivated Embiid on Sunday.

Along with Embiid, 76ers backup guard Raul Neto also sat out. After experiencing discomfort in his back during pregame warmups, the team once again played it safe and kept Neto out of the scrimmage.

Then during the game, 76ers' veteran wing Glenn Robinson III became the third player to be bitten by the injury bug on Sunday. During the second quarter, Robinson III went after a loose ball, which resulted in him colliding with a member of the Thunder.

Robinson III was slow to get up -- but he was able to shake it off and continue playing for a few more possessions. Once the game had another stoppage, though, the Sixers' wing came off the floor visibly in pain from the collision still.

In a matter of moments, Robinson III walked out of the gym and into the locker room with trainers. While he made it back out onto the bench not too long after leaving, Robinson III never made it back into the game for the Sixers.

"He had a hip pointer," said Sixers coach Brett Brown following the game. "We took him out -- I was told to take him out because of that. Nothing, I guess, that serious. I don't know [if he'll play in the next scrimmage]. We'll learn about that tomorrow."

Like Embiid and Neto, Robinson III will be re-evaluated on Mondy as the Sixers practice early in the morning. Depending on how everything goes, Robinson III still has a chance to play in the third and final scrimmage on Tuesday.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_