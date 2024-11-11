Philadelphia 76ers Guard Makes NBA History vs Charlotte Hornets
In light of Tyrese Maxey being sidelined with a hamstring injury, the Philadelphia 76ers are relying on Kyle Lowry to be the floor general for the first unit. As the former All-Star aims to provide stability in the backcourt, he managed to climb one spot up an all-time list.
Thanks to a late-game three from LaMelo Ball, the Sixers found themselves in an overtime thriller against the Charlotte Hornets Sunday. Despite the theatrics, the shorthanded squad was able to hang on and get just their second win of the season.
Lowry did a little bit of everything for the Sixers in their win over the Hornets. In 33 minutes of action, he recorded a stat line of eight points, four rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block. During the course of the game, Lowry managed to pass San Antonio Spurs legend Tony Parker for 20th all-time in assists.
After joining the Sixers late in the year last season as a buyout addition, Lowry re-signed with the team this offseason. Prior to Maxey's injury, Nick Nurse was trying to limit the 38-year-old's workload early in the year. However, he's been left with minimal options to fill the void left at point guard.
Lowry's latest achievement is a testament to his longevity in the NBA. Despite being an undersized guard, he's managed to hang around the league for nearly two decades now.
Through the nine games of the season, Lowry has been a productive member of the Sixers supporting cast. He's currently averaging 8.0 PPG and 3.8 APG while shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc.