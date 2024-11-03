Philadelphia 76ers Guard Reflects on Preaching Patience Amid Slow Start
After having what many considered the best offseason of any NBA team this year, the Philadelphia 76ers have struggled out of the gates. Down two members of their bit three, the team has sputtered to a 1-4 start to open the regular season.
In their latest matchup, the Sixers played host to Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. Things would be neck-and-neck to open the matchup, but the visiting team was able to create some separation heading into halftime. From there, they were able hold on in the second half and walk out with a 124-107 win over a depleted Sixers team.
Following the loss, Sixers coach Nick Nurse opened up on the team lacking connectivity through the first two weeks of the year. Later on, Kyle Lowry was asked his thoughts on the same subject. The veteran echoed some of his coach's points, and also touched on how the group needs to keep preaching patience with so many new moving parts.
"Getting together, getting on the floor together," Lowry said. "Being on the same page on the court and also trying to get the same way mentally. I think we have a very talented group. We will continue to get better. This is not the start we all expected, but we're a fairly new team. We have to continue to preach patience with everything."
Despite Nick Nurse wanting to keep his workload down, Lowry once again finds himself in the Sixers' starting lineup. He played 21 minutes against the Grizzlies, finishing with a box score of 10 points, three rebounds, and one assist.
As someone who has been in the league a long time, Lowry has gained a lot of experience on the court and behind the scenes. With this group in need of a stabilizing presence, the former champion will be called upon to be a pillar in the locker room.