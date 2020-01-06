Philadelphia 76ers Reportedly Have Interest in Wizards' Davis Bertans

When the NBA trade deadline concludes in February, who will the Philadelphia 76ers end up with? Will they even make a deal at all? These are the burning questions as the Sixers return home on Monday night after suffering a four-game losing streak on the road.

Two weeks ago, Sixers' General Manager Elton Brand seemed content with the roster he has built over the offseason. Despite the oddly tall starting lineup, with a lack of reliable shooting, Brand believed that talent would trump schematic fit during the 2019-2020 season.

At this point in the year though, the Sixers' second-year General Manager is beginning to find out that the Sixers are good -- but they might not be good enough. After Friday night's loss against the Houston Rockets, the Sixers were reported to be in on the trade market.

According to ESPN's Tim McMahon, the Sixers are on the hunt for a reliable perimeter shooter. By Monday, NBC Sports Washington's Chase Hughes reported that Washington Wizards' thriving forward Davis Bertans has interest from five notable teams.

One of them just so happened to be the Philadelphia 76ers. Along with the Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics, Atlanta Hawks, and the Los Angeles Lakers, the Sixers are looking to potentially get in on the sweepstakes for the sharpshooting 27-year-old forward.

In 28 games with the Wizards, Bertans has thrived in his role off the bench, shooting an impressive 43-percent from long-range. With his minutes increasing over time, Bertans has managed to average around 30 minutes a night, accounting for 15.4 points-per-game.

While the Wizards have made it known they would like to hold onto Bertans throughout the year, and lock him in with a multi-year deal; it sounds like the veteran is far from untouchable. If the Sixers are willing to pay a potentially costly price for a piece they desperately need, then Washington will be all ears for the next month or so.