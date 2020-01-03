76ers
James Ennis Ruled Out vs. Rockets on Friday

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers reserve James Ennis won't be getting any revenge action against his former team on Friday night. As the Sixers hit the road once more to conclude their tough stretch of away games, Ennis was not a part of the traveling list.

On Thursday, the veteran forward was one of a few players absent from practice. Although Ennis isn't dealing with any injury-related setback, he is currently fighting a stomach illness, which put his Friday night status in jeopardy.

As it turns out, Ennis is still dealing with his sickness. So the Sixers kept the veteran reserve back in Philly, while the team traveled to Houston to face the Rockets for a Friday night primetime matchup on ESPN.

Without Ennis, the Sixers are surely missing a critical piece coming off of their bench. Although their reserves haven't exactly been playing top-notch ball while the rotations switch, the Sixers are currently in the phase of trying to find their identity as a team.

As of late, the 76ers have struggled to come together. Despite snagging an impressive victory over the Bucks two weeks ago, the team hasn't been able to capitalize on their big win. Instead, they dropped three-straight games on a four-game road streak.

There's a chance for the Sixers to bounce back and make it home to Philly with a road record of 1-4 by beating the Rockets -- but the absence of one of their key reserves makes it a lot tougher to do so. Right now, Ennis' status beyond Friday is still up in the air. Considering his absence is related to an illness, chances are he should be back sooner than later.

