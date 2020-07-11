All76ers
Top Stories
News

Philadelphia 76ers: Where Does Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons Rank Going Into Orlando?

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers took a flight to Orlando, Florida, on Thursday night. And by the first of August, the 2019-2020 season will resume for the Sixers. With eight games left in the year, along with an entire playoff bracket ready to be played, the Sixers have a lot riding on its two All-Stars for this upcoming postseason.

Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid are easily the two most important players on the Sixers at the moment. It's clear the team will go as far as they take them. Knowing they are some of the best players in the NBA, where do Simmons and Embiid rank in comparison to other NBA stars heading into the Orlando bubble?

Sports Illustrated's own Michael Shapiro recently ranked the Top 25 NBA Players heading into the bubble this summer, and Simmons shows up first for the Sixers.

15. Ben Simmons

"Philadelphia's point guard is effectively the NBA's Bizzarro Jerry when compared to Donovan Mitchell. While Mitchell is a model of consistency with a visible ceiling, Simmons sports a vast disparity in potential performance. The 2016 No. 1 pick can truly battle Giannis Antetokounmpo or Jayson Tatum on his best night, wrecking opponents as a dominant two-way force."

"He's a transition nightmare and a surprisingly impactful roll man. Yet Simmons' brilliance is too often marred by glaring flaws. His inability to shoot with any range has been noted ad nauseam, and his pick-and-roll numbers are downright uninspiring. Simmons' talent keeps the Sixers in the Finals conversation. But it's hard to consider them legitimate contenders without more proven consistency."

10. Joel Embiid

"Joel Embiid is the best true center in basketball when playing at the peak of his powers. The three-time All-Star is a monstrous offensive force with plenty of touch, able to score against any frontcourt in basketball. Embiid is often the creator of his offense in the halfcourt. He's nimble off the bounce, and strong in traffic. He may not receive the unicorn label like Porzingis or Karl-Anthony Towns, though he certainly qualifies."

"Embiid's weak-side defense is stronger by the season, and his sheer presence deters drivers at the rim. There's too much talent to break up the Embiid-Simmons duo, especially considering this strange season. But if push came to shove, dealing Embiid remains the ultimate last resort."

Who Could be an Honorable Mention?

It comes as no surprise Simmons and Embiid are recognized as two top 25 players in the NBA as it's clear they run the show for the Sixers. However, the team's veteran power forward could be a legitimate honorable mention in this case.

Tobias Harris might not have satisfied Sixers fans this season considering how much he got paid over the summer -- but that doesn't mean the veteran forward has been a bust for the team. When the NBA's season went on suspension, Harris averaged the second-most amount of points-per-game for the Sixers behind Embiid.

Also, his availability has been key on a rather injured roster as he had the most starts (65) on the team. With Simmons and Embiid being the two faces of the Sixers, Harris will likely remain in the shadows. But if defenses have all of their attention on the two All-Stars, Harris could very well become an X-Factor for the Sixers this summer.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic Reunite in Orlando

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris recently reunited with his old friend Boban Marjanovic in Orlando, Florida.

Justin Grasso

Harris Heartbroken to see Boban, Doncic's Friendship on Social Media

Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Tobias Harris is sad to see Boban Marjanovic form a friendship with Mavericks star, Luka Doncic.

Justin Grasso

76ers Arrive in Orlando for NBA Restart

The Philadelphia 76ers have officially arrived in Orlando, Florida for the restart of the NBA's 2019-2020 season.

Justin Grasso

Joel Embiid Quotes 50 Cent Heading Into Orlando Bubble

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid makes light of a tough situation as heads to Orlando, Florida, for the NBA's restart.

Justin Grasso

When Will Philadelphia 76ers Begin Scrimmaging in Orlando?

On Thursday, the Philadelphia 76ers are traveling to Orlando, Florida, gearing up for the NBA's restart.

Justin Grasso

by

Justin Grasso

Norvel Pelle Looks Forward to Making up for Lack of Fans in Orlando

Philadelphia 76ers reserve center Norvel Pelle is excited to take on a important role on the bench during the NBA's restart in Orlando this summer.

Justin Grasso

Rookie Duty Resumed for 76ers' Matisse Thybulle on Thursday

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Matisse Thybulle had to resume his rookie duty on Thursday as the team will travel to Orlando, Florida for the NBA's restart.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers Donate 10,000 Co-Branded Masks

The Philadelphia 76ers have teamed up with NovaCare to donate 10,000 co-branded masks to communities in need.

Justin Grasso

Kendrick Perkins Criticizes Joel Embiid for Orlando Bubble Concerns

Former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins recently joined The Undefeated to call out Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.

Justin Grasso

76ers Managing Partners Could Soon Purchase New York Mets

76ers Managing Partners Josh Harris and David Blitzer could soon acquire MLB's New York Mets as the team's seller has called for final offers.

Justin Grasso