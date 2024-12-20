Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Has Decent Chance of Returning Friday
The Philadelphia 76ers hope to have Joel Embiid back in the mix on Friday night against the Charlotte Hornets.
Following a practice session on Thursday morning, multiple players from the team revealed he’s been a part of the action for two consecutive days and has looked good.
Shortly after the Sixers’ Thursday practice session, the team announced that Embiid would enter Friday’s action against the Hornets listed as questionable to play.
Although the Sixers initially believed Embiid would need at least an additional week off to recover from his sinus fracture, he’ll go through his pregame warmups on Friday night with hopes of playing.
“It’s positive and there’s a decent chance he plays, but there’s still a workout here before the game and see where he’s at exactly before we get that all clear,” Sixers head coach Nick Nurse told reporters on Friday night. “It sounds like it’s pretty positive.”
According to Nurse, the Sixers will assess how Embiid is feeling about “just everything.” With him in and out of the lineup this season, it’s been difficult for the star center to find consistency with his conditioning. Not only were the Sixers already extremely cautious about his knee, but the sinus fracture was just another concern to add to the list.
As the Sixers search for consistency this year, they hope to see Embiid back on the floor one week after going down with his latest setback. The last time they saw him in full action against the Chicago Bulls, the Sixers saw the center go for 31 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks in an eight-point win.
Friday’s game serves as an opportunity for the Sixers to improve to 9-16.