Philadelphia 76ers: Embiid in, Thybulle Out vs. Magic

The Philadelphia 76ers will look to bounce back on Friday night. Following a disappointing showing on the road against the Miami Heat on Thursday, the Sixers are set to host the Orlando Magic for the first matchup of a two-game series.

Going into the matchup, the Sixers had a couple of notable names on the injury report. Sixers center Joel Embiid remained on the report as he's still dealing with a non-COVID illness. Furkan Korkmaz, who sprained his ankle a couple of weeks ago, is still working on getting back to full strength. And Shake Milton, who had knee soreness earlier this week, was also listed on the report.

The good news was that Milton, Korkmaz, and Embiid were listed as probable despite playing on Thursday night. Fortunately for the Sixers, they have all been cleared for action against the Magic.

However, the Sixers won't be fully healthy. Second-year guard Matisse Thybulle injured his hand nearly a week ago. After diving for a loose ball against the Detroit Pistons, Thybulle had his hand stepped on. While he did return and finish the game, Thybulle missed the Sixers' next practice session this past Monday.

In addition to missing practice, Thybulle was also ruled out against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday and against the Heat on Thursday. While he was questionable leading up to Friday's game against Orlando, the Sixers ultimately ruled the defensive standout out for the third-straight game.

76ers head coach Doc Rivers mentioned earlier in the week that the team is just being cautious with his setback. Considering Thybulle has done some limited work before games, his setback doesn't seem too serious.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.