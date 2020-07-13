All76ers
Top Stories
News

Philadelphia 76ers: Joel Embiid Won't Wear Message on his Jersey

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid wasn't a fan of the NBA's decision to resume the season this summer. As he's skeptical players won't respect the rules and safety guidelines in place, Embiid rightfully so believes there's a considerable risk of a possible COVID-19 breakout in the Orlando bubble.

Some of Embiid's teammates shared the same sentiment of believing the NBA's return is a bad idea, but for different reasons. As many have been protesting social injustice, racism, and police brutality across America, several Sixers have raised concerns about the return of basketball, becoming a distraction for many.

Therefore, the NBA intends on allowing players to get a social statement stitched on the back of their jerseys, as opposed to donning their last name. Sixers rookie Matisse Thybulle will wear the word "Vote" on the back of his jersey. Joel Embiid, however, has decided not to choose one of the many phrases the NBA has suggested.

On Monday, Embiid mentioned the Sixers' Zoom meetings pertaining to conversations about racism in America has been "great," but it seems Embiid hasn't added too much to the conversation. "I don't ask too much," Embiid said after practice. "I just like to do my job. I'm going to wear my name on the back [of my jersey]."

So far, it seems the Sixers' rookie Matisse Thybulle is the lone player on the team who will push a social message with a uniform adjustment. Recently, Sixers veteran forward Mike Scott criticized the NBA for the list of suggestions, as players were hardly a part of the selection process for phases -- if at all. 

And while Al Horford credited the league for the idea, he is in agreement with Scott -- and will perform with his last name on the back of his jersey instead of a statement as well. Now, we can add Embiid to that list of players who will opt-out of pushing a message on their jersey this summer. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Harris Continues to Watch Boban, Luka's Friendship Flourish in Orlando

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris continues to watch Boban Marjanovic form a close friendship with Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic while in Orlando.

Justin Grasso

Al Horford Won't Make Jersey Adjustments in Orlando

Philadelphia 76ers veteran Al Horford revealed he won't find a phrase to wear on the back of his jersey during the NBA's restart in Orlando.

Justin Grasso

Joel Embiid's Conditioning Stood Out to Brett Brown in Orlando

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid stood out to Brett Brown this weekend as the team participated in their first two practice sessions.

Justin Grasso

by

masterwilliam

Ryan Broekhoff Addresses Absence From 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers' Ryan Broekhoff addresses his absence from the team's training sessions in Orlando.

Justin Grasso

Ryan Broekhoff's Status Uncertain After not Traveling With 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers newest acquisition Ryan Broekhoff did not travel with the team to Orlando this week.

Justin Grasso

Where Does Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons Rank Going Into Orlando?

As the NBA gets ready to restart the season in Orlando, where does the Philadelphia 76ers' two stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons rank?

Justin Grasso

Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic Reunite in Orlando

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris recently reunited with his old friend Boban Marjanovic in Orlando, Florida.

Justin Grasso

Harris Heartbroken to see Boban, Doncic's Friendship on Social Media

Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Tobias Harris is sad to see Boban Marjanovic form a friendship with Mavericks star, Luka Doncic.

Justin Grasso

76ers Arrive in Orlando for NBA Restart

The Philadelphia 76ers have officially arrived in Orlando, Florida for the restart of the NBA's 2019-2020 season.

Justin Grasso

Joel Embiid Quotes 50 Cent Heading Into Orlando Bubble

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid makes light of a tough situation as heads to Orlando, Florida, for the NBA's restart.

Justin Grasso