Dealing with injuries and setbacks is nothing new for Philadelphia 76ers center, Joel Embiid. Before the 2019-2020 NBA season went on a hiatus, the Sixers center was battling through a shoulder injury. So when the season was sent into suspension back on March 11, Embiid was sure to benefit during the time off.

Although the Sixers' practice facility was closed off due to the spread of COVID-19, Embiid and a few other select Sixers were able to continue rehabbing in Camden, New Jersey. And when the 76ers traveled to Orlando, Florida, a few weeks back, Embiid was fully healthy and ready to gear up for the NBA's restart.

Following two weeks' worth of training camp was a three-game scrimmage schedule. Embiid made it to the first matchup healthy and ready to go. After spending 12 minutes on the court, playing against another opponent for the first time in months, Embiid began to experience some discomfort in his calf.

As a precautionary measure, Brett Brown and the Sixers decided to take Embiid out of the scrimmage and leave him sidelined for the entire second half. Then when the 76ers prepared for another meaningless matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the 76ers didn't hesitate to rule Embiid out of the lineup on Sunday.

While the 76ers' big man did participate in practice on Monday, the team still played it safe and withheld Embiid from the third and final scrimmage against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. Missing two out of three scrimmages ahead of the season's return is concerning, but Brett Brown doesn't seem to be worrying right now.

"That's my expectation [that he will play," Brown said on Tuesday night in regards to Embiid's status this weekend following the Sixers' final scrimmage. "I am always receiving news from our medical staff, but that is my expectation." The 76ers are set to take on the Indiana Pacers for the season's restart on Saturday, August 1.

