Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Out vs. Thunder on Sunday

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will not take the court for the Sixers' second scrimmage game on Sunday afternoon. On Sunday morning, the team reported that Embiid is currently dealing with discomfort in his right calf.

The injury happened during the team's first scrimmage game down in Orlando against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. Although Embiid wasn't expected to play all four quarters, his second-half absence was a bit concerning at first.

Leading up to Friday's scrimmage, Sixers head coach Brett Brown announced he would like to play his "heavyweights" for at least 20 minutes during the first couple of scrimmages. And on Friday during his pregame press conference, Brown said that he planned to play Embiid somewhere around 18 to 20 minutes.

After checking in for under 13 minutes during the first half on Friday, Embiid never made his way back to the court. As it turns out, he was experiencing calf pain, and the team didn't want to send him back out onto the court for precautionary reasons.

As of Sunday morning, the Sixers are considering Embiid's injury to be day-to-day. According to The Athletic's Derek Bodner, Embiid will be re-evaluated on Monday. Right now, the Sixers' big man's status for Tuesday night's scrimmage against the Dallas Mavericks is up in the air.

