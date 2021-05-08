Joel Embiid Will Play vs. Pistons, Ben Simmons Out

The Philadelphia 76ers will face the Detroit Pistons without several key members of their rotation. Heading into the Saturday night matchup, the Sixers listed Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, and Furkan Korkmaz on the injury report.

Korkmaz, who has missed the last couple of games with a sprained ankle, was once again ruled out on Saturday night. While the veteran sharpshooter doesn't seem to be dealing with anything too serious, the Sixers are making sure he gets fully healthy before the regular season concludes.

Sixers starting guard Seth Curry has also been ruled out on Saturday. Curry hasn't suffered any setbacks recently but has revealed on numerous occasions that he's been dealing with several minor injuries throughout the year. As Curry starts to find his groove within Philly's starting lineup, the team is taking it easy with him as there are only five games left in the season.

As for Ben Simmons, he'll join Curry and Korkmaz by sitting out on Saturday night against the Pistons. Although Simmons didn't reveal he was dealing with anything too significant after Friday's win over the New Orleans Pelicans, he was added to the injury report on Saturday afternoon as he's dealing with back tightness.

Lastly, Sixers star center Joel Embiid will, in fact, play on Saturday night. For the last two games, Embiid has been questionable as the Sixers are managing his knee injury, which he suffered back in March. Lately, Embiid's been feeling a lot better and is even playing without a brace. Although his playing status has been in question as of late, the veteran center will get the green light to play against Detroit at home on Saturday.

