Joel Embiid, Raul Neto Fighting Illness Ahead of Pistons Matchup

An odd trend from the 2019-2018 NBA season keeps up in the new year for the Philadelphia 76ers. Over the last couple of years, the 76ers have been known to have tons of injuries occur to players on their roster.

Last season, it wasn't all about players missing games due to injuries though. They were also missing games because of sudden illnesses. Well, it seems that not much will change this year either as multiple players have dealt with gastroenteritis and upper respiratory issues throughout the year already.

Lately, the Sixers have had most of their key players available as the lineup has been healthy. However, on Monday night, they might be without a couple of their regulars as an illness has spread in the locker room once again.

According to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Serena Winters, Sixers' starting center Joel Embiid is heading into the matchup with the Detroit Pistons on Monday night listed as Questionable. The big man missed the Monday morning shootaround and could end up being a game-time decision for the Sixers.

Along with Embiid, Sixers' backup point guard Raul Neto is fighting illness as well. While Neto also missed the shootaround on Monday morning, his chances of playing on Monday night are a bit higher than Embiid's. According to Pompey, Neto is listed as Probable, as opposed to questionable.

Without Embiid in the starting lineup, the Sixers will likely shift Al Horford to center, while throwing Mike Scott in with the starters. So far this season, the Sixers have proved they can win without Embiid.

And obviously, Wednesday's game versus Milwaukee is much more crucial than Monday's game against Detroit. So if Embiid is not feeling up for the task of playing on Monday, there shouldn't be any reason for the Sixers to push him to go. Instead, they could preserve him for Wednesday.