76ers
Top Stories
News

Joel Embiid Returns to Practice, Expected to Play vs. Heat

Justin Grasso

CAMDEN, NJ -- A sudden sickness has caused Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid to miss last Sunday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. After playing in a back to back and getting Saturday off, it didn't seem like there was a possibility the 76ers would prevent Embiid from playing in Brooklyn.

However, the center's body said otherwise. As he was dealing with what was diagnosed as an upper-respiratory infection, the Sixers weren't able to trot Embiid out onto the floor to get the go against the Nets.

His absence was obvious, as the Sixers struggled to not only score in Brooklyn, but they struggled to defend in the paint as well. All in all, the 76ers took a disappointing loss to Brooklyn, going home with a 109-89 loss.

The defeat can't be entirely blamed on the loss of Embiid, but we know by now the Sixers are clearly a much better team with their All-Star big man on the floor. Fortunately, Embiid should be able to play against the Miami Heat on Wednesday as he returned to practice on Tuesday in preparation for the big rematch.

Last time the Miami Heat came to town, the Sixers laid a beatdown, winning 113-86, spoiling the return of Jimmy Butler. While the 76ers aren't going to head into Wednesday's game expecting the same results, at least they know their chances of winning again will go up based on the fact that Embiid will be back out onto the floor.

As Embiid, Al Horford, and Josh Richardson get back to being fully healthy from their respective injuries over the last couple of weeks, it looks like the Sixers are finally going to be able to see what they truly have in their starting lineup after missing so much time.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Trey Burke Responds to His Father's Criticism of 76ers

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers backup guard Trey Burke recently had to shoot down his father's critical comments on his team.

Philadelphia 76ers Struggle Without Joel Embiid vs. Brooklyn Nets

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers took a bad loss on the road Sunday without their star center, Joel Embiid.

Late Fouls Can Help Ben Simmons Develop

Justin Grasso

With other teams purposely fouling Ben Simmons late, the Sixers point guard has a chance to further develop his shot.

Al Horford Questionable vs. Brooklyn Nets

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers veteran big man Al Horford is listed as Questionable for his third-straight game on Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets.

76ers' Norvel Pelle Draws Comparisons to Nerlens Noel

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers two-way center Norvel Pelle recently drew comparisons to Nerlens Noel after Friday's win against the Pelicans.

A Proud Brett Brown Praises Joel Embiid for His Class

Justin Grasso

Sixers' head coach Brett Brown has recently discussed how proud he is of his star center, Joel Embiid.

76ers' Brett Brown Missed Having JJ Redick Around

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown praised former Sixer, JJ Redick before facing him on Friday.

South Philly Summary: 76ers Win an Ugly One vs. Pelicans

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers squeaked out a win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night to advance to 20-7 on the year.

Al Horford Set to Miss Friday's Game vs. Pelicans

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Al Horford will miss his second-straight game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

JJ Redick Enjoys Seeing Philadelphia 76ers succeed

Justin Grasso

Former Philadelphia 76ers guard JJ Redick recently discussed how he feels about seeing his old team succeed.