Philadelphia 76ers' Josh Richardson is 'Probable' vs. Nuggets

PHILADELPHIA, PA -- The last time Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Josh Richardson stepped foot on the court was nearly two weeks ago. As the Sixers were handling the Sacramento Kings on Thanksgiving eve, their starting shooting guard left the game early as he experienced some discomfort in his hamstring.

The injury initially seemed minor, but it turned out that Richardson needed some time to recover from the soft-tissue mishap. Richardson would go on to miss the next six games as he continued to work out his hamstring during individual drills.

There was hope that Richardson would return during the Sixers' previous back to back set of games this past weekend, but the team didn't even hesitate to rule him out early for both Saturday and Sunday's games.

Before the Sixers' win over the Raptors on Sunday, Richardson had the opportunity to get a full-court workout in at the team's training facility. According to a Sixers' spokesperson, the veteran starter was trending in the right direction, and gearing up for a potential return against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.

Well, the primetime matchup with the Nuggets is here, and Richardson is one step closer to getting back onto the court. According to the NBA's 1:30 injury report, the Sixers have changed Richardson's status from 'Questionable' to 'Probable.'

That means there is a 75-percent chance that J-Rich makes his return after a six-game absence over the last couple of weeks.

Before going out with his injury, Richardson was averaging 17 points-per-game in roughly 31 minutes of playing time. With his return, Furkan Korkmaz will resume with a role off the bench, as J-Rich more than likely gets plugged back into the starting lineup to play alongside Ben Simmons.

