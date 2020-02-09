This season has been full of ups and downs for Philadelphia 76ers' shooting guard, Josh Richardson. Earlier in the year, he dealt with two separate injuries, which forced him to miss some time. And recently, the Sixers' starter once again suffered a non-contact hamstring injury, putting his season on hold once more.

As the Sixers entered into a tough six-game stretch, they were guaranteed to be without Richardson for at least two weeks. At first, it seemed as if the Sixers could survive without him as they defeated the Lakers and the Warriors in their first two full games with him on the side. Quickly, that thought changed up, though.

The Sixers went into a four-game road trip shorthanded and came out completely defeated. With losses to Atlanta, Boston, Miami, and Milwaukee, it became clear that Philly needed a spark. Fortunately, Richardson's offensive and defensive contributions could be coming back soon.

With the Memphis Grizzlies in town on this past Friday night, Richardson had hopes he could play. A little under two hours before tip-off, the veteran guard warmed up as he typically would so he could test his hamstring. Depending on how he felt, there was optimism that Richardson would make his return.

The decision was totally up to him. Richardson had the choice to take some more time off or be allowed to play, but on a lesser role for now. Clearly, Richardson chose the latter as he couldn't wait any longer. "It's good to be out there with my guys, man," Richardson said after the win over Memphis.

"It's one thing to be another set of eyes on the bench and coaching, but it's another thing to actually be out there, so I had a good time. I felt like I could help us. We were going through a tough stretch, and I wanted to go out there and play -- I'm a competitor."

Despite returning to the court on Friday, Richardson was undoubtedly partaking in a part-time role, which is unusual for him. Throughout the year, he has started for the Sixers and averaged over 30 minutes-per-game. On Friday, however, the hobbled guard came off the bench for the first time this year, checking in for only 14 minutes.

How long will the restriction last? Sixers' head coach Brett Brown doesn't have a definitive answer quite yet. He did go into details regarding the situation, though. "I'm sort of a prisoner to the minutes' restrictions that somebody gives me," Brown explained.

"So you have a sum of money, you have a sum of minutes. Now, you have to figure out how to spend it. I reverse engineer it -- I go backward. How do I make sure I can end the game with him? I don't want to spend all my money on the first three periods. So you take the number, you figure it out, and sometimes that may mean not starting. [Having him come off the bench] allows me to end games with him and still satisfy the medical requirements."

With a game coming up against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, there's a good chance Richardson will get the green light to play once again, considering he experienced no setbacks on Friday night. Whether he will start or not is going to be the million-dollar question that Brown doesn't have the answer to. What we do know, though, is that the idea not ruled out quite yet. Sunday could be the day J-Rich gets his full-time shift back.

