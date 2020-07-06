Finding playing time with the Philadelphia 76ers has been difficult for Kyle O'Quinn. With Joel Embiid as the team's starting center, and Al Horford collecting a lot of the backup minutes, O'Quinn has spent a lot of time on the Sixers bench throughout the 2019-2020 season. Before the NBA suspended action back in March, the first-year Sixer has played in just 26 games, averaging less than ten minutes-per-game.

At a point, rumors indicated O'Quinn wanted out of Philly after the team didn't move him at the trade deadline. The chances of O'Quinn finding himself released as requested seemed high, but the Sixers held onto him. Knowing the current centers on the team were dealing with multiple injury setbacks, the Sixers likely figured they needed O'Quinn ready and available if all else fails.

But in Orlando, they need O'Quinn to play a different but pivotal role. As we know, the Sixers and the rest of the NBA are going to play all of their games in Orlando without fans in attendance for the remainder of the season. So with that, the team needs to rely on their bench to keep the energy and team morale high. That's where the 30-year-old veteran will come into play.

Second-year Sixer Mike Scott takes a good chunk of the bench's responsibility for bringing a spark to the team this summer on the court, but he expects O'Quinn's energy to play a big part as well.

"Kyle O'Quinn has always been a voice," Scott said on Wednesday morning. [The bench has] been coming in with a lot of energy. [We need to] turn up and match that same energy that the starters have [when the NBA restarts the season]."

76ers starting guard Josh Richardson is another member of the team that understands personal energy is essential but also believes O'Quinn can play a critical role. "We'll have to bring our own energy," Richardson stated on Wednesday afternoon. "I'll be one of those guys trying to bring energy; I know [Kyle O'Quinn] is going to be a big energy guy for us. Hopefully, guys will step up and get a little bit uncomfortable and be able to help us in a different way."

Barring an injury to some of the bigs in front of him, O'Quinn will likely remain off the court for the Sixers once the playoffs come around. While that might not be an ideal scenario for an eight-year veteran, O'Quinn has played his leadership role well up until this point -- and his teammates are hopeful that will continue moving forward.

