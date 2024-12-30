Philadelphia 76ers Listed Among Suitors for Sharpshooting Guard
As they continue to pile up wins, the Philadelphia 76ers are back in a position to be buyers in the coming weeks. While Daryl Morey surveys the trade market for possible upgrades, the team could pursue other avenues of hopes of improving the roster.
This offseason, there were numerous rotation-level players who were unable to find a home in free agency. Among those was Lonnie Walker IV. The former first-round pick had a training camp deal with the Boston Celtics, but ended up getting waived.
Unable to secure a roster spot, Walker ended up choosing to play overseas. As teams starting gearing up for the playoff push, the veteran wing is beginning to garner interest. According to insider Marc Stein, Walker has a buyout option in his contract and has until February 18th to make the jump to the NBA if he's going to do so. When citing teams interested in signing him, the Sixers were mentioned.
From a fit standpoint, Walker is someone who could be a strong complementary piece for the Sixers. Nick Nurse would have another athletic wing at his disposal, and have more outside shooting to put around Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Nick Nurse.
Before going overseas, Walker spent last season as a member of the Brooklyn Nets. Across 58 games, he averaged 9.7 PPG and 2.2 RPG while shooting 38.4% from deep on just under five attempts per game.
Being able to land Walker would be a nice pick-up for the Sixers on various fronts. Not only would he bolster their depth, and they'd improve the roster without having to give up any assets.