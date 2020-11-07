SI.com
Philadelphia 76ers Have Little Shot of Landing Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker

Justin Grasso

Earlier this week, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker was the talk of the NBA. According to Ryan Russillo of The Ringer, the "worst-kept secret" around the NBA is that Devin Booker wants out of Phoenix. Naturally, fans of almost every team, including the Philadelphia 76ers, begged their squads to get on the phone and ask for a price.

Landing Booker would be a great first move for the Daryl Morey era in Philly. However, the chances of Morey landing a 24-year-old superstar who started the first season of his newly signed five-year deal in 2019-2020 is slim.

Inking a player to a multi-year deal doesn't guarantee loyalty from either side in today's NBA. Even if Booker is ready to hang up his Suns jersey before the 2020-2021 NBA season, though, he doesn't have much leverage in the situation.

The Suns are the ones who offered Booker over $150 million to stay for five additional seasons. Seeing as though he's one of the top young guards in the league, Phoenix doesn't necessarily have buyer's remorse at the moment.

Plus, those rumors of Booker wanting out of Phoenix might be loud in the social media world, but according to anonymous league executives, it doesn't seem there's much truth to the claim that Booker wants off the Suns.

Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, "there’s no truth to Booker wanting out of Phoenix." While Booker might've had some doubt in remaining with the Suns before, the team's rally in the bubble this past summer seems to have changed his outlook. 

“I think some teams would get aggressive for him," a league executive told Scotto. "But I also heard that after Phoenix went 8-0 in the bubble, he wants to stay." Another failure to make the postseason could change Booker's mind in the future.

For the time being, though, the Suns' star isn't going anywhere. While Booker's ability to score at will would be a great addition to the 76ers, snagging him via the trade market would be nothing short of a pipe dream for Philly.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

