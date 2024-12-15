All 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers Make Decision on Joel Embiid's Status vs Hornets

Will Joel Embiid face the Hornets?

Justin Grasso

Dec 8, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks to pass the ball against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks to pass the ball against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Heading into their matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Friday night, the Philadelphia 76ers had Joel Embiid healthy and available for the second game in a row as they searched for their third-straight win for the first time this season.

As the second quarter was winding down, the Sixers saw their All-Star big man take a hit to the face. After he was down for a bit, Embiid left for the locker room early to get checked out.

When the Sixers came out for the start of the second half, Embiid was noticeably absent. Just a few minutes into the third quarter, the Sixers ruled the star center out for the remainder of the game. The team didn’t have a diagnosis just yet, but they needed further evaluation.

After the loss to Indiana, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse noted that Embiid was being evaluated for a fracture. Unfortunately, that was part of his diagnosis.

Shortly after Nurse spoke without a definitive update, the Sixers’ medical staff reached a diagnosis of a sinus fracture for Embiid. His recovery timeline moving forward was unclear on Friday night.

The Sixers haven't put a timeline on Embiid's recovery, but he is sure to miss Monday's game. According to the injury report, Embiid is listed as out.

The Sixers will return to the court on Monday to face the Charlotte Hornets. After that game, they’ll get three days off before hosting the Hornets next Friday night.

Embiid's absence on Monday will be his 18th of the year.

Justin Grasso
