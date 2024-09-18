Philadelphia 76ers Make Post Honoring Retirement of NBA Reporter
On Wednesday morning, the basketball world was hit with shocking news. After seven years with ESPN, longtime NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski announced his retirement from the news industry. This news was met with an influx of of posts on social media, including one from the Philadelphia 76ers.
During his time covering the league, "Woj Bomb" was a term often thrown around by NBA fans. In their post, the Sixers decided to re-post their favorite report from Woj. That being when he announced the team had their sights set on Tyrese Maxey with the 21st pick in the NBA Draft.
They might not have known it in the moment, but this selection would end up completely changing the trajectory of the franchise. After numerous attempts picking at the top of the draft, it would be a late first-round selection who would blossom into a star-level running mate for Joel Embiid.
It did not take long for Maxey to prove that he is arguably the biggest steal of his draft. Once he got the opportunity to play big minutes consistently, his game began developing at a rapid pace.
After averaging 20+ PPG in just his third season, Maxey had a breakout campaign for the Sixers in 2024. Following the James Harden trade, he was given the reigns as the team's lead guard. Maxey hit the ground running with this opportunity, posting career-highs across the board. His sizable increase in production got him his first All-Star nod and he took home the Most Improved Player award.
Following his best season in the pros, Maxey now finds himself in one of the NBA's top big three's alongside Embiid and Paul George. Coming off a first-round exit last posteason, the young guard will now attempt to help lead Philly back into a position of contention.