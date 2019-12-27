For the second time this season, the Philadelphia 76ers will step foot in the Amway Center down in sunny Orlando, Florida. While this marks another matchup for the Sixers on the road against the Orlando Magic, Friday will actually be the first time that 76ers center, Joel Embiid, faces them during the 2019 regular season.

During the first bout, the Sixers decided to rest Embiid up as the team was on a back to back set of games. Therefore, former 76ers first-overall pick, Markelle Fultz, was left slightly disappointed. Considering the former 76er wanted to go against a close friend of his for the first time, Fultz had the matchup marked on his calendar. Unfortunately, it didn't happen.

On Friday night, though, the Sixers won't hold Embiid back at all. As Philly is set to take on both Florida-based teams during back to back matchups, they won't issue any load management labels for Embiid or Al Horford -- not against the Magic at least.

Therefore, Fultz will finally get to go against his old teammate, who he considers a 'mentor' and a 'friend.' Just last year, Markelle Fultz and the 76ers had a strange falling out as the former first pick struggled with a mysterious shoulder injury, which would eventually be diagnosed as thoracic outlet syndrome.

During the process of the setback, Fultz seemed to have separated himself from the Sixers' locker room. That created a bit of awkward tension between Fultz and the 76ers. Eventually, that led to the Sixers parting with their patience and cutting their losses.

The result of that situation led the 76ers to trade Fultz away to the Orlando Magic, shaking up their 'Process' once more during the 2018-2019 season. Although Fultz didn't have a ton of positive things to say about Philly since he's been gone, the former first pick couldn't help but send tons of praise toward Embiid's way as the Friday night tip-off approaches.

"He's been a big mentor, and took me under his wing," Fultz said in regards to Embiid, according to Magic reporter, John Denton. "He's very kind, playful, and funny, and on the court, he competes. That's the same thing I like to do, so we bonded pretty well when I was in Philly. Even now, we check on each other. But once we're on the court, it's going to be all competition. . . I'm looking forward to it."

The last time Fultz faced the Sixers, Orlando stunned Philly by defeating them 112-97. The former Sixers guard checked in for 21 minutes, going two-for-six from the field, totaling for eight points. With Embiid in the mix, Orlando knows that repeating those results will not be an easy accomplishment. As the Sixers are coming off of a dominant victory over the NBA's hottest team, Fultz and the Magic are in for a real challenge on Friday night.