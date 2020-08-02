After missing Saturday night's game against the Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Mike Scott will sit out of Sunday afternoon's practice as well. Scott was a surprising addition to the Sixers' injury report on Saturday.

After participating in all three scrimmage games, and practicing all week leading up to Saturday, Scott avoided the injury report. However, when he woke up on Saturday morning, the veteran reported to the team's medical staff that he was dealing with some soreness in his knee.

At that point, the team's medical trainers notified Sixers head coach Brett Brown and made it clear that Scott was not going to be available to play on Saturday night. Following the loss against the Pacers, the Sixers returned to the court for a practice session on Sunday afternoon.

According to a Sixers' spokesperson, Scott is going to continue to sit out with knee soreness. "He will continue to receive treatment," the spokesperson said. "His initial status for Monday's game against San Antonio will be determined by league's deadline [on Sunday]."

Aside from Scott, every other member of the Sixers plan to practice in full on Sunday -- that includes Joel Embiid and Raul Neto, who both played minutes in Saturday night's game. Glenn Robinson III, who is currently dealing with a hip pointer, ended up missing Saturday's game too. He will, however, practice on Sunday.

Considering Robinson has practiced throughout last week, his absence for Saturday's game was slightly shocking. Knowing he's back out on the floor on Sunday, though, it seems the veteran wing is trending in the right direction and has a good shot at making his restart debut on Monday night against the Spurs.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_