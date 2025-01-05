Philadelphia 76ers NBA G League Star Makes History
On Thursday night, the Delaware Blue Coats took on the West Chester Knicks, trying to bounce back off of their tough loss on Monday night.
The Philadelphia 76ers’ G-League affiliate would do just that as they would edge out the New York Knicks’ G-League side, 107-104, notching themselves their third win of the regular season.
The win over their Eastern Conference rival would come in large part to the 34-point outing from Jarron Cumberland, who did so on an efficient 52 percent from the field.
Starting big man Isiah Mobley also put in an important effort on both ends of the court, finishing the win with 19 points and 18 rebounds, 12 of which came on the defensive end.
While Mike Longobardi’s men got one over the defending G-League Tip-Off champions, one of the main stories leaving the match was that surrounding Jared Brownridge, who moved up a spot on the G-League’s All-Time Three Point Shot list.
Given the veteran sharpshooter’s three makes from beyond the arch on Thursday night, he moved into clear possession of the second spot on the leaderboard with 692 made shots from down town.
While some players treat the G-League as a short destination to develop their game before moving on, that hasn’t been the case for Brownridge, who has made a home for himself at the Chase Fieldhouse, with the current season being his eighth season as a member of Philadelphia’s G-League affiliate.
If Brownridge is set on taking the top spot on the All-Time list, he’ll have to overtake Andre Ingram, who made 846 threes in his career.