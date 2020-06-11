All76ers
Philadelphia 76ers: NBA Slightly Moves Restart Date up

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers will be back in action sooner than we initially thought. While it's not a significant jump, the NBA is reportedly looking into restarting the season on July 30th, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Initially, the restart date that NBA owners approved was July 31st.

So it's not a massive change, but the sooner basketball gets back into action, the happier sports fans will be. Ever since the NBA postponed the remainder of season back on March 11th due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Adam Silver and the front office caused a domino effect across pro sports.

Over the next 24 hours, pretty much every pro sports league in America shut down operations until further notice. The NBA specifically entered a mandatory 30-day hiatus. At that point, though, it was evident the 2019-2020 NBA season wasn't going to return to action once that timeframe expires.

Throughout the last three months, rumors have indicated that decision-makers within the NBA were going back and forth over the potential of resuming the season or canceling it as a whole. But as COVID-19 cases started to drop, and multiple qualified cities made 'bubble-city' proposals, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver eventually came up with a plan to return to action.

Last week, NBA owners voted 29-1 to approve Silver's plan. Now, the 76ers will begin their second training camp of the season in late June and will travel to Orlando, Florida to join 21 other teams for training camp and preseason 2.0, along with eight regular-season games and a standard playoff scenario.

