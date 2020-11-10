SI.com
Philadelphia 76ers: NBA Reveals Timeline for 2020-2021 Season

Justin Grasso

When the Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their 2019-2020 season back in August, it was unclear when they would get back to work again. As the COVID-19 pandemic is still a factor in the United States of America, the NBA's plans for next season became a giant question mark when the 2019-2020 season concluded in October.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver predicted January would be the month when teams return to the court. Some reports revealed the league could hold off until February or even March at the latest, depending on the state of the pandemic.

Once the league found out that getting fans back in the stands was guaranteed to happen later rather than sooner, the NBA decided it would be best to get an earlier start to the year to honor television contracts and get back on track with a semi-normal schedule for future seasons.

On Monday, the NBA announced the plans for next season as the league reached an agreement with the NBPA to start the 2020-2021 season next month. Here's a quick look at the important details related to next season. 

The Details for Next Season:

  • The 2020-2021 season will begin Tuesday, December 22. Training camp is set to begin on December 1.
  • Each team will play a 72-game schedule. Schedules for next season will be announced at a later date. 
  • The NBA Draft stays in place and will take place on November 18. 
  • Teams can officially sign players on November 22 at 12:01 pm EST.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

