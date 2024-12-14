Philadelphia 76ers Offer Injury Update on 2 Players Before Pacers Game
Heading into their Friday night matchup against the Indiana Pacers, the Philadelphia 76ers were fortunate to have their star center, Joel Embiid left off of the injury report for the first time in over a month. Embiid was on pace to compete in his second-straight game after getting cleared for the Chicago Bulls matchup last week.
While Embiid was healthy before the game, the Sixers still ruled out a couple of players early.
The veteran forward Caleb Martin was ruled out due to a right shoulder impingement. The rookie center, Adem Bona, was inactive because of a left knee injury. Both players missed multiple practice sessions this week, leading up to Friday’s game against the Pacers.
While both players are dealing with lingering setbacks, the team had a positive update on Friday. Bona and Martin have resumed on-court activities, according to a Sixers official. While they aren’t guaranteed to play in the following game against the Charlotte Hornets next week, the Sixers aren’t ruling them out just yet.
“I think they are both pretty close,” Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said of Bona and Martin on Friday.
“Day-to-day-ish. Both are moving pretty good, but just not quite feeling good enough to go. Hopefully, another day or two helps that.”
More on Martin
When the Sixers added Caleb Martin over the summer after his stint with the Miami Heat, he was recognized as the second-most notable addition after the nine-time All-Star, Paul George.
The former Heat forward signed a four-year deal with the Sixers worth over $30 million. Since making his debut with the team, Martin has dealt with multiple setbacks throughout the first stretch of the season. For the most part, he pushed through and played.
“I think it’s pretty clear he hasn’t been one hundred percent and sometimes not very near to it and still wanting to play,” Nick Nurse explained.
While Martin’s presence was appreciated and certainly needed when the Sixers were down multiple key players throughout the first two months of action, he finds himself getting some time off in mid-December.
“He does have a game that he can kind of get some stuff done by just kind of going out there and defending and things like that,” Nurse added. “I mean, I think he needs to feel better to play better. I think he really hasn’t been that confident in his shooting, his rhythm, his ball-handling, all those kinds of things.”
Through the first 20 games of the season, Martin has averaged nine points and two rebounds while shooting just 29 percent from three.
“I’m hoping he can feel better because we know he’s a good player, you know?” Nurse finished. “We know he’s really going to help us here. So, let’s get him back to as close to 100 as we can and see what it’s like.”