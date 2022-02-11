Skip to main content
76ers Officially Announce James Harden Acquisition

When the trade deadline kicked in at 3 PM ET. on Thursday, none of the rumors and reports were official until the league and the teams announced certain moves. 

When the Philadelphia 76ers released their injury report on Thursday evening, Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, and Andre Drummond were all still technically on the roster as they were listed as out for Friday's game due to a pending trade.

A few hours later, though, they were officially dealt as the Sixers made the blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets official.

As expected, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced the Sixers had acquired the seven-time All-Star James Harden. In addition, the Sixers will bring in the four-time All-Star Paul Millsap in a trade with the Nets. 

The Trade Details

Harden, as expected, didn't come cheap for the Sixers. In order to land the former MVP and current All-Star, the Sixers had to give up an All-Star of their own, some key role players, and valuable draft picks for the future.

Three-time All-Star Ben Simmons is on the move as the centerpiece of the deal. Joining Simmons is the veteran sharpshooter Seth Curry and the veteran center Andre Drummond, who played backup to Joel Embiid.

Along with the players, the Sixers will send a 2022 first-round pick and a 2027 first-round pick to Brooklyn. The 2027 first-round pick is protected for selections 1-8. Should it not convey in 2027, it becomes a 2028 first-round pick, protected selections 1-8. If the pick does not convey in the first round of the 2028 NBA Draft, it becomes a 2028 second-round pick and cash consideration. 

