Philadelphia 76ers on SI Reacts to Rumors of Possible Arena Location
Are the Philadelphia 76ers plotting a permanent move to Camden, New Jersey?
It appears that panic is beginning to set in a bit, as the never-ending new arena discussion has taken quite an interesting turn over the past week.
Although the Sixers have been fighting for a spot in the city for a new location outside of the South Philly complex they currently call home, they’ve received a lot of pushback. As a result, New Jersey and Delaware have reportedly pitched the Sixers about moving to another state.
The team might lend an ear to the latter just to hear them out, but New Jersey seems to pose a real threat in this scenario. According to the Associated Press, a Sixers spokesperson noted that the team’s managing group “must take all potential options seriously.”
With the Sixers’ Wells Fargo Center lease being up in 2031, the team needs to find a solution sooner rather than later. With Camden being right over the bridge and already home to the Sixers’ headquarters, the city could be an attractive Plan B for the Sixers if Plan A falls through.
76ers on SI Reacts to the New Arena Location Rumors
Butler to Brooklyn Smoke?
For a brief moment, it seemed the Sixers were eyeing a potential reunion with Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler. It’s clear that won’t be happening. As the All-Star forward’s future remains unclear, a recent report suggested that Butler has eyes on the Brooklyn Nets. Are those rumors worth buying?
Making Moves Late in the Summer
The Sixers made a handful of small roster tweaks recently. After getting done the expected signing of Guerschon Yabusele, the Sixers finalized a few Exhibit 10 contracts to get some players on the NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.