76ers Power Rankings Roundup After a Strong Stretch

It's been quite the week for the Philadelphia 76ers. At first, Philly got off on the wrong foot as they took a loss to the Detroit Pistons. Go figure, they played Detroit without Joel Embiid, which marked the fourth loss the Sixers suffered without their big man.

Although the start wasn't ideal, Philly made up for Monday's mishap by taking down the defending champions, the Los Angeles Lakers two nights later. Then, they hit the road for two away games and faced the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Indiana Pacers.

While the Minnesota matchup looked like it was going to be an eventual letdown at first, a strong second-half from Embiid and company allowed the Sixers to get a win for their first of three road matchups.

On Sunday, the 76ers didn't have Embiid available as he continues to deal with back tightness and it looked like they were well on their way to going 0-5 without the big man. But then a late fourth-quarter comeback was in store. After trailing as many as 20 points against the Pacers on Sunday night, the Sixers bounced back and picked up a nine-point victory as they went 3-1 last week.

Sitting on top of the Eastern Conference with a 15-6 record, how are the Sixers viewed among the national media this week? Let's round up the latest power rankings.

ESPN

Rank: No. 3 (+1 Spot)

"It took a 31-6 run to end the game Sunday night against the Pacers, but the 76ers finally have a win without Joel Embiid this season. More importantly, the Sixers have the Eastern Conference's best record. There's no team that has been as consistently solid as Philadelphia in the East this campaign. Questions will linger about what this squad will look like in the playoffs, but so far, things are looking good." - Tim Bontemps

CBS Sports

Rank: No. 2 (+2 Spots)

"The Sixers shook off a loss to the Pistons without Joel Embiid to rattle off three straight wins to close out the week, including a strong performance to hand the Lakers their first road loss, capped off by a Tobias Harris game-winner. Nearly as impressive was a road win over the Pacers on Sunday with Embiid out of the lineup once again." - Colin Ward-Henninger

Sports Illustrated

Rank: No. 3 (+1 Spot)

"Tobias Harris was the center of consistent criticism in his first full season with Philadelphia. He’s now fully living up to expectations as a max player. Harris is averaging a career-high 20.3 points per game on an impressive 51.4% from the field in 2020–21, providing a necessary jolt of late-game scoring to Philadelphia’s often clogged attack. Harris tallied 27 points and eight rebounds in a win over the Pacers on Sunday, leading the Sixers to a comeback win without Joel Embiid. This version of Harris appearing in the spring could send the Sixers to their first Finals since 2001." - Michael Shapiro

NBA.com

Rank: No. 2 (+2 Spots)

"The Sixers remain undefeated (11-0) when they’ve had both Seth Curry and Joel Embiid. And apparently, the formula for winning without Embiid includes playing zone defense, which the Sixers did for much of the fourth quarter in Indiana on Sunday, coming back from 16 points down with less than eight minutes left to pick up their first Embiid-less W of the season. One of the Sixers’ only two losses with Embiid came in Brooklyn on Jan. 7. And the Nets are in Philly (where the Sixers are 10-0 with their starting center) on Saturday." - John Schuhmann

