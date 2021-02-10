76ers Power Rankings Roundup Through First Week of February

Two weeks ago, the Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up an impressive road stint with a huge comeback win over the Indiana Pacers. Then, to kick off the following week, the Sixers wrapped up that very same road trip with a win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Then, things went south in South Philly for a night. As Philly looked to take on a Portland Trail Blazers team that didn't have Jusuf Nurkic, CJ McCollum, or Damian Lillard, it seemed as if the Sixers had a cakewalk of a matchup ahead of them.

But the absence of Ben Simmons played a part in proving otherwise. After coming out flat, the Sixers struggled on both sides. Despite Joel Embiid having another strong matchup, his teammates didn't have much to offer. So, the Blazers upset the Sixers with a significant 121-105 win.

On Saturday, they bounced back. With the Brooklyn Nets in town, the Sixers had an opportunity to prove they're still the real deal. Unfortunately, Brooklyn was without Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, but they still had James Harden on the floor.

After a close first half, the Sixers found a way to shut down Harden in the second half and end the first week of February on a high note as they went 2-1, picking up wins over the Nets and the Hornets.

Now, let's take a look at weekly power rankings around the net to see how the 76ers fared over the last week.

ESPN

Rank: No. 4 (-1 Spot)

Despite a disappointing home loss Thursday to undermanned Portland, Philadelphia remains in first place in the Eastern Conference thanks to wins over the defending champion Lakers and the Nets, and Joel Embiid remains one of the front-runners for this season's MVP award with a run of impressive play. Embiid, who is averaging a career-best 29.3 points per game so far this season, has eclipsed 30 points in eight of his past 10 games." - Tim Bontemps

CBS Sports

Rank: No. 4 (-2 Spots)

"The Sixers' loss this week was truly baffling, as they were blown out by the Blazers without Damian Lillard or CJ McCollum. They bounced back to beat the short-handed Nets on Saturday behind a dominant Joel Embiid, who averaged 34.7 points and 8.3 rebounds this week as his MVP campaign tour continues. Tobias Harris has quietly put together a fantastic season, and he averaged nearly 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists this week." - Colin Ward-Henninger

Sports Illustrated

Rank: No. 3 (No Move)

"The 76ers offense occasionally enters what I’d call the clogged-toilet zone, but it’s hard to quibble too much at the roster construction when you consider Philadelphia’s dominant defense. Ben Simmons leads the NBA in deflections. Matisse Thybulle has the most steals and deflections of any player per-36 minutes. The Sixers are long on the wing and sturdy up front. Their rotation is 11 deep. Warts and all, Philadelphia has a real claim as the Eastern Conference favorite." - Michael Shapiro

NBA.com

Rank: No. 3 (-1 Spot)

"Without Simmons against Portland on Thursday, the Sixers went almost 30 minutes without hitting a 3-pointer, missing their first 12 attempts from beyond the arc. He returned on Saturday and assisted on five of their 10 3-pointers in an easy win over Brooklyn. He bends the defense with his attacks into the paint, he sees the entire floor, and he delivers sharp and accurate passes. The win over the Nets improved the Sixers to 13-0 when they’ve had their starting lineup together. They’ve allowed 102.9 points per 100 possessions in those 13 games and 112.5 in the other 11." - John Schuhmann