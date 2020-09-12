Josh Harris and David Blitzer, the Managing Partners of the Philadelphia 76ers, are continuously looking for ways to expand their sports portfolios. In addition to acquiring the Sixers and the NHL's New Jersey Devils, the two partners also obtained a minor stake in the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers this year.

And while they are no longer the favorite to land MLB's New York Mets, Harris and Blitzer are searching for opportunities to build on what they've already got. Their latest project? Re-locating the Philadelphia 76ers.

Over the last couple of weeks, the Sixers' Managing Partners have been in the news as they were reportedly in the running for developing a brand new arena on the waterfront in Penn's Landing.

According to their proposal, Harris, and Blitzer planned to develop an 18,000-plus seated arena, which would become the home of the Sixers for the 2031 season -- the same year their lease is up at the Wells Fargo Center.

Unfortunately for them, the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation rejected the proposal and instead selected a plan from the Durst Organization, which is a New York-based company that won't require any public subsidy for their project.

Although the 76ers' Managing Partners lost out on the Penn's Landing location, the team is reportedly still on the lookout for a new site. According to The PhillyVoice's Kyle Neubeck, the Sixers will "continue to explore options in Philadelphia for a future home."

Considering they are contractually obligated to remain in South Philly through the 2030 NBA season, a move won't happen anytime soon. But as the Sixers continue playing at the Wells Fargo Center, the team's Managing Partners will continue to find a brand new home for the future.

