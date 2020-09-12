SI.com
All76ers
HomeNews
Search

Philadelphia 76ers Aren't Giving up on Re-Locating Arenas

Justin Grasso

Josh Harris and David Blitzer, the Managing Partners of the Philadelphia 76ers, are continuously looking for ways to expand their sports portfolios. In addition to acquiring the Sixers and the NHL's New Jersey Devils, the two partners also obtained a minor stake in the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers this year.

And while they are no longer the favorite to land MLB's New York Mets, Harris and Blitzer are searching for opportunities to build on what they've already got. Their latest project? Re-locating the Philadelphia 76ers.

Over the last couple of weeks, the Sixers' Managing Partners have been in the news as they were reportedly in the running for developing a brand new arena on the waterfront in Penn's Landing. 

According to their proposal, Harris, and Blitzer planned to develop an 18,000-plus seated arena, which would become the home of the Sixers for the 2031 season -- the same year their lease is up at the Wells Fargo Center.

Unfortunately for them, the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation rejected the proposal and instead selected a plan from the Durst Organization, which is a New York-based company that won't require any public subsidy for their project.

Although the 76ers' Managing Partners lost out on the Penn's Landing location, the team is reportedly still on the lookout for a new site. According to The PhillyVoice's Kyle Neubeck, the Sixers will "continue to explore options in Philadelphia for a future home." 

Considering they are contractually obligated to remain in South Philly through the 2030 NBA season, a move won't happen anytime soon. But as the Sixers continue playing at the Wells Fargo Center, the team's Managing Partners will continue to find a brand new home for the future. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_ 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Chauncey Billups Could end up on 76ers' Coaching Staff

Former Detroit Pistons star Chauncey Billups wants to explore a career in coaching. While he's gaining interest as a head coach around the NBA, the former Finals MVP could end up on the Philadelphia 76ers' staff.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: Latest Details on 2020-2021 Season Plans

As the NBA is getting ready to wrap up the 2019-2020 season, decision-makers are working on plans for the 2020-2021 season on the fly.

Justin Grasso

Trade Suggestion Creates Two Reunions for 76ers

Bleacher Report recently created a hypothetical trade suggestion between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Justin Grasso

by

dac813

NBA Rumors: Mike D'Antoni Could Have Sights Set on Sixers

Recent NBA rumors suggest that Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni could have his sights set on the Sixers if he departs with the Rockets.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: Chauncey Billups Gaining Head Coach Interest

The latest wave of NBA rumors indicates that former Pistons star Chauncey Billups is gaining some steam in the Pacers' head coaching vacancy.

Justin Grasso

76ers' 2020-2021 Season Won't Begin Until After Christmas

A recent roundup of NBA rumors indicate that the Philadelphia 76ers' 2020-2021 season likely won't begin until after Christmas this year.

Justin Grasso

76ers: Billy Donovan Rejected a Future With Thunder

Philadelphia 76ers head coaching candidate rejected a future with the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to a report from Shams Charania.

Justin Grasso

2020 NBA Draft Likely to be Held in November

A new report indicates that the 2020 NBA Draft will be pushed back, and is likely to happen at some point in November.

Justin Grasso

Dame Lillard Weighs in on a Ben Simmons Debate

Portland Trail Blazers star Dame Lillard recently answered a question regarding 76ers' Ben Simmons on Twitter.

Justin Grasso

NBA 2K21: 76ers Roster Ratings

With the latest installment of the 2K series, what are the Philadelphia 76ers roster ratings in NBA 2K21?

Justin Grasso