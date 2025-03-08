Philadelphia 76ers Recall Ricky Council After Major Performance
On Friday morning, the Philadelphia 76ers assigned Ricky Council IV to the Delaware Blue Coats as the team returned from Boston.
Not long after the Blue Coats wrapped up their matchup against the Greensboro Swarm, the Sixers recalled the young veteran. Council will be a part of the team’s practice session on Saturday morning and is likely to be available once again on Sunday when the Sixers host the Utah Jazz.
Although Council hasn’t played at the NBA G League level much this season, he’s familiar enough with the Blue Coats to get the start when he’s on assignment. On Friday night, Council earned nearly 40 minutes of action against the Swarm.
During his team-leading minutes, Council attempted 27 shots from the field. From three, he attempted 11 shots. The sophomore forward went 14-27 from the field and 4-11 from three, scoring a game-high 40 points. Along with his scoring, Council came down with six rebounds, dished out two assists, and snatched two steals.
Although Council was active in the scoring department, his team came up short against the Charlotte Hornets’ affiliate. A 118-107 score in favor of the Swarm dropped the Blue Coats to 9-18 on the year.
Friday night was a valuable opportunity for Council to get some additional minutes after having limited playing time with the main roster. Over his last 12 games with the Sixers, Council has averaged just nine minutes of playing time. He exceeded eight minutes of action just once over the last five games and even picked up a DNP against Golden State last Saturday.
This season, Council has appeared in 53 games for the Sixers. He’s posting averages of six points, two rebounds, and one assist on 40 percent shooting from the field.
