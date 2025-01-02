Philadelphia 76ers Reveal Andre Drummond’s Playing Status vs Kings
As the Philadelphia 76ers geared up for a Wednesday night matchup against the Sacramento Kings, they planned to be without their veteran center, Joel Embiid. Typically, in situations where Embiid sits, Andre Drummond gets elevated to the starting lineup.
However, the Sixers have had Drummond on the injury report for the last few games. The situation remained the same on Wednesday. Fortunately, the Sixers will have Drummond in the mix. According to the team's injury report, Drummond has been upgraded to available. He'll come off the bench as he eases his way back in from his recovery.
When the Sixers faced off against the San Antonio Spurs before Christmas, Drummond left the game with an apparent toe injury. He was ruled out just seven minutes into his shift for the night. Drummond accounted for just two points and three rebounds in the win over the Spurs.
Going into the Christmas Day game against the Boston Celtics, Drummond entered the game listed as questionable. He was ruled out, sidelined for the four-point win over the Celtics.
The questionable trend continued when Drummond and the Sixers entered the matchup against the Utah Jazz. Once again, Drummond was ruled out. The Sixers managed to take down the Jazz with a three-point victory, winning their third game in a row.
There was a change in status before the Portland Trail Blazers matchup. Drummond was upgraded to probable. While it seemed he was on pace to potentially play against the Blazers, Drummond was surprisingly downgraded to questionable before getting ruled inactive for the third time in a week.
Philadelphia secured a comfortable victory over the Blazers in Drummond’s absence. They are searching for their fifth win in a row, extending their longest win streak of the season.
In Embiid’s absence this year, Drummond has collected 14 starts. He’s made 24 total appearances throughout the year, seeing the court for an average of 19 minutes per game.
This season, Drummond is averaging seven points on 50 percent shooting from the field, along with eight rebounds, one steal, and nearly one assist per game.
The Sixers are set to face the Kings at 10 PM ET on Wednesday.