Philadelphia 76ers Rookie Hit With Major Injury Blow
The Philadelphia 76ers have been hit with another major injury blow. According to the Sixers, the rookie guard Jared McCain reported left knee soreness to the team following the Friday night loss against the Indiana Pacers.
After undergoing an MRI, McCain was diagnosed with a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee. He will have surgery done and is out indefinitely, according to the team.
McCain’s injury comes during a Rookie of the Year campaign for the first-year guard. For the past 16 games, McCain has maintained a stead role on the Sixers. Throughout that stretch, he averaged 19 points per game, while shooting 46 percent from the field.
McCain attempted eight threes per game, draining his long-range shots with 40 percent accuracy. He also came down with three rebounds per game while dishing out an average of three assists.
While McCain has been widely regarded as the favorite to win the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award, his recent injury could certainly put his chances of taking the award home in danger.
The Sixers rookie becomes the second key player to suffer an injury during Friday’s loss against the Pacers. During the second quarter of the matchup, the Sixers saw the star center Joel Embiid go down after taking a hit to the face. Embiid went back to the locker room to get evaluated.
During the third quarter, the Sixers ruled out Embiid for the remainder of the night. As the fourth quarter approached, McCain was the second player to leave for the locker room. The star guard hit his head and needed to be evaluated for a concussion. McCain returned to the court shortly after to finish the game.
As for Embiid, he didn’t return to Friday’s game. The big man was evaluated for a facial fracture. The Sixers’ medical staff labeled Embiid’s injury as a sinus fracture. He will be evaluated further this weekend. His timeline for a return is currently unknown.
The Sixers are scheduled to face the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.