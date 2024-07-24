Philadelphia 76ers Rookie Reacts to Joining 2024-2025 Roster
As the Philadelphia 76ers work on finalizing their roster ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season, one of their new rookies took to X to react to the official announcement of his signing.
“Let’s work Philly,” said Sixers forward, David Jones.
The rookie is set to join the Sixers on a two-way contract.
For his run in the NCAA, Jones started at DePaul. After a quiet freshman season, he appeared in 28 games for his sophomore effort, starting in all but one of the matchups.
After two seasons at DePaul, Jones packed up and transferred to St. John’s. While averaging 26 minutes on the court there, Jones produced 13 points and seven rebounds per game. Due to a notable coaching change at St. John’s, Jones decided to transfer for a second time.
For his senior campaign, Jones started 32 games at Memphis. Spending over 30 minutes on the floor per game, Jones produced 22 points and eight rebounds. He also came up with multiple steals per game.
From the field, Jones had his most effecient stint in the NCAA, averaging 46 percent of his shots and nearly 40 percent of his threes. From the free throw line, Jones knocked down 80 percent of his attempts.
After going undrafted out of Memphis, Jones is set to join the Sixers, where he’ll split time between Philadelphia and the G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. Jones joins the recently re-signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr., along with his fellow undrafted rookie, Justin Edwards.
