All 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers Rookie Reacts to Joining 2024-2025 Roster

A Philadelphia 76ers rookie took to social media to react to the start of his new journey.

Justin Grasso

Mar 3, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers forward David Jones (8) dribbles up the court as UAB Blazers guard Efrem Johnson (24) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 3, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers forward David Jones (8) dribbles up the court as UAB Blazers guard Efrem Johnson (24) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

As the Philadelphia 76ers work on finalizing their roster ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season, one of their new rookies took to X to react to the official announcement of his signing.

“Let’s work Philly,” said Sixers forward, David Jones.

The rookie is set to join the Sixers on a two-way contract.

For his run in the NCAA, Jones started at DePaul. After a quiet freshman season, he appeared in 28 games for his sophomore effort, starting in all but one of the matchups.

After two seasons at DePaul, Jones packed up and transferred to St. John’s. While averaging 26 minutes on the court there, Jones produced 13 points and seven rebounds per game. Due to a notable coaching change at St. John’s, Jones decided to transfer for a second time.

For his senior campaign, Jones started 32 games at Memphis. Spending over 30 minutes on the floor per game, Jones produced 22 points and eight rebounds. He also came up with multiple steals per game.

From the field, Jones had his most effecient stint in the NCAA, averaging 46 percent of his shots and nearly 40 percent of his threes. From the free throw line, Jones knocked down 80 percent of his attempts.

After going undrafted out of Memphis, Jones is set to join the Sixers, where he’ll split time between Philadelphia and the G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. Jones joins the recently re-signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr., along with his fellow undrafted rookie, Justin Edwards.

Read More Philadelphia 76ers on SI

KJ Martin Returns to Sixers on New Deal

Kyle Lowry Announces Next Move

Paul Reed’s Final Message After Sixers Departure

Published
Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News