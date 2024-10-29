Philadelphia 76ers Rookie Shows Love to WNBA Star Caitlin Clark
Over the past week, Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jared McCain has gotten his first taste of NBA regular season ahead. Before Sunday's matchup against the Indiana Pacers, the rookie guard showed love to one of top rising stars in the women's game.
As far as the Indiana basketball scene goes, there are few bigger names than Caitlin Clark. After being drafted No. 1 overall by the Fever, she was able to deliver a rookie campaign that was nothing short of historic. Along with being named an All-Star and winning Rookie of the Year, she help end the Fever's eight-year playoff drought.
Clark has built up a big fan base dating back to her dominant run in college, and it appears McCain is among her supports. When arriving to Sunday's matchup against the Pacers, he was sporting a t-shirt of the Fever guard.
After being drafted 16th overall in the 2024 draft, it was unclear what kind of role McCain will have for the Sixers in year one. While he has the potential to be a productive two-way guard at the NBA level, there are numerous veterans ahead of him on the depth chart.
Nick Nurse has given McCain playing time in each of the Sixers' first three games, but it hasn't been anything significant. Sunday was his first chance to play extended minutes. McCain logged 17 minutes in the overtime matchup and finished with a stat line of four points, two rebounds, and one assist.
Earning a spot in the rotation might be an uphill battle for McCain, but Nurse is giving him an opportunity to show what kind of value he bring on the floor.