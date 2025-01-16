Philadelphia 76ers Rookie Speaks on Growing Confidence
Heading into their matchup with the OKC Thunder, the Philadelphia 76ers found themselves in a rough situation. After a handful of guys were ruled out late in the day, the team had just nine players available.
The Sixers would be without their entire big three, along with key rotation players like Caleb Martin and Andre Drummond. With so many people out of action, Nick Nurse had to call on the end of his bench in a big way against the Thunders.
Despite being shorthanded, the Sixers managed to make things interesting for a brief stretch. Early in the fourth quarter, they cut the deficit down to four points. However, OKC quickly regained control and cruised to a 16-point victory.
While many would consider this game a wash due to the circumstances, Justin Edwards had a different approach. He saw it as an opportunity to show the Sixers what he can do on the floor, and made the most of it. The two-way prospect showed promising flashes on both ends while leading the team in scoring with 25 points off the bench.
After this impressive showing, Edwards opened up on how his confidence has grown since the start of the season:
"Really just comes down to the reps and the players," Edwards said. "The coaches believe in me and just telling me to be myself out there. So that plays a big part in that."
Edwards also spoke about how spending time in the G-League helped build him up to have an outing like the one he had on Tuesday:
"I feel like it helped build my confidence," he continued. "That's really the biggest thing for me. Coming here I didn't really have a lot of confidence in myself. So playing down in the G really helped me get my confidence back."
For the second night in a row, Edwards had a chance to pick up major minutes in the Sixers' loss against the New York Knicks. Through two games, Edwards averaged 18 points, four rebounds, and four assists while shooting 59 percent from the field.