On Friday, the Philadelphia 76ers used a substitute contract to add an Australian shooter in Ryan Broekhoff. Throughout the season, the Sixers have seen mixed results from a handful of their players from beyond the arc.

And before NBA Commissioner Adam Silver suspended the 2019-2020 season back in March, the Sixers still didn't have a consistent three-point shooter who can drain shots from deep multiple times a game.

That's precisely why the team decided to scoop up the second-year NBA veteran, Ryan Broekhoff. Although Broekhoff didn't contribute a ton during his 59 games with the Dallas Mavericks, as he averaged just four points-per-game, his numbers from deep make him an intriguing addition.

Over the last two seasons, Broekhoff knocked down 40-percent of his three-point shots. This year, he attempted three threes a game. It's unclear if Broekhoff can crack the rotation during the playoffs this year, but either way, the veteran sharpshooter is excited to join the Sixers and contribute as needed.

"I am excited to be joining the [Sixers] and ready to help the team in the playoffs," Broekhoff wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday. Broekhoff's new teammate and fellow Australian Ben Simmons showed clear signs of approving the Sixers' latest signing as he commented, "hell yeah," under the post.

At the moment, there's no long-term future for Broekhoff in Philly. When the Sixers landed a deal with him this past Friday, the contract length is set to expire at the end of the season. Perhaps, if everything goes right, the Sixers could bring the Australian veteran back into the mix for next season. For now, he's just a reinforcement for a rather strange NBA season, though.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_