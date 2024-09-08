Philadelphia 76ers Send Message to NBA Legend
On September 8, 1956, a Philadelphia 76ers legend was born.
Maurice Cheeks, a former Sixers player and head coach, is set to celebrate turning 68 years old on Sunday.
To celebrate Cheeks’ special day, the Sixers sent a message to the NBA legend through social media.
“Wishing a happy birthday to the 4x all-star and hall of famer, Maurice Cheeks!”
Back in 1978, Cheeks started his career with the Sixers as a 36th overall pick. Although he didn’t spend his entire playing career in Philadelphia, his Sixers stint took up 11 of the 16 seasons he played.
With the Sixers, Cheeks appeared in 853 games. He averaged 12 points and seven assists throughout the regular season in Philadelphia.
The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.
In ten of the 11 seasons Cheeks played for the Sixers, his team made the playoffs. Cheeks has 115 playoff games under his belt with the 76ers. In the postseason, he maintained his high level of play, producing 15 points and seven assists per game.
During the 1983 playoffs, Cheeks and the Sixers brought an NBA Finals win to Philadelphia.
After his run with the Sixers, Cheeks held stints with the San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, and the New Jersey Nets. He finished his playing career as a one-time NBA Champion, four-time NBA All-Star, and a four-time NBA All-Defensive First Team member. Cheeks had his No. 10 retired by the Sixers’ organization.
While his playing days are behind him, Cheeks still remains relevant in the game. In 1993, he immediately made the transition from playing to coaching. Cheeks coached the Sixers as an assistant from 1994 to 2001. In 2005, he was named the Sixers’ head coach, a position he held until 2008.
At this point, Cheeks is an assistant on the New York Knicks’ coaching staff. He takes on that position after a four-year run in Chicago with the Bulls. Cheeks might be a rival coach these days, but he remains one of the most notable players in 76ers history.