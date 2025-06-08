Philadelphia 76ers Send Message to Allen Iverson
For the past week, the Philadelphia 76ers have been highlighting the career of their franchise legend, Allen Iverson. Each day, the team’s social media account would post highlights from an Iverson 50-point game.
It was all a build-up to Saturday, when Iverson was set to celebrate turning 50 years old.
As expected, the Sixers posted a message to social media to wish Iverson a happy birthday.
via @Sixers: happy 50th birthday to The Answer !! 🎉
Throughout Iverson’s legendary career, the former guard notched at least 50 points in a single game on 11 occasions. Just one of those outings came outside of Philadelphia.
The last time Iverson notched that amount, he scored 51 points against the Los Angeles Lakers on December 5, 2007, as a member of the Denver Nuggets.
Iverson’s first 50-point outing occurred in 1997, when the Sixers battled against the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road. Then, the legend’s career-high of 60 points happened on February 12, 2005, when the Sixers defeated the Orlando Magic.
Since Iverson landed in the NBA as Philadelphia’s first-overall pick in 1996, he became one of the faces of the league during his era. The shooting guard has been recognized as one of the most influential basketball players of all time.
Most of Iverson’s career was spent playing for the 76ers. He suited up for the Sixers for 11 seasons. During the 2006-2007 NBA season, the Sixers and the Nuggets struck a trade. Iverson would play in Denver for just one full season. During his third season with the team, he was traded to the Detroit Pistons.
After short stints in Detroit and Memphis, Iverson returned to the 76ers for a 25-game stint in 2009-2010. That would end up being the final stretch of his NBA career.