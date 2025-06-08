All 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers Send Message to Allen Iverson

Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson turned 50 on Saturday.

Justin Grasso

Apr 25, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Former Philadelphia 76ers and hall of fame member Allen Iverson reacts after a 76ers score against the New York Knicks during the second half of game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Apr 25, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Former Philadelphia 76ers and hall of fame member Allen Iverson reacts after a 76ers score against the New York Knicks during the second half of game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

For the past week, the Philadelphia 76ers have been highlighting the career of their franchise legend, Allen Iverson. Each day, the team’s social media account would post highlights from an Iverson 50-point game.

It was all a build-up to Saturday, when Iverson was set to celebrate turning 50 years old.

As expected, the Sixers posted a message to social media to wish Iverson a happy birthday.

via @Sixers: happy 50th birthday to The Answer !! 🎉

Throughout Iverson’s legendary career, the former guard notched at least 50 points in a single game on 11 occasions. Just one of those outings came outside of Philadelphia.

The last time Iverson notched that amount, he scored 51 points against the Los Angeles Lakers on December 5, 2007, as a member of the Denver Nuggets.

Iverson’s first 50-point outing occurred in 1997, when the Sixers battled against the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road. Then, the legend’s career-high of 60 points happened on February 12, 2005, when the Sixers defeated the Orlando Magic.

Since Iverson landed in the NBA as Philadelphia’s first-overall pick in 1996, he became one of the faces of the league during his era. The shooting guard has been recognized as one of the most influential basketball players of all time.

Most of Iverson’s career was spent playing for the 76ers. He suited up for the Sixers for 11 seasons. During the 2006-2007 NBA season, the Sixers and the Nuggets struck a trade. Iverson would play in Denver for just one full season. During his third season with the team, he was traded to the Detroit Pistons.

After short stints in Detroit and Memphis, Iverson returned to the 76ers for a 25-game stint in 2009-2010. That would end up being the final stretch of his NBA career.

More 76ers on SI

feed

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News