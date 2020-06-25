Before Shake Milton was making noise in the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers, the former SMU star was down in the G League trying to earn his spot on the Philly roster. It's not every day a G League player has the opportunity to get called up to the NBA and make an impact -- but Milton received a chance to do so this season.

And the developing guard wasn't the only Delaware Blue Coats player to earn a spot on the Sixers this season either. This season, the Blue Coats had some notable names at the center position in Norvel Pelle and Christ Koumadje -- but Pelle's experience and rim protection earned him a spot on the Sixers when they needed backup.

Pelle was no stranger to the Sixers as he appeared on the team every now and then as a two-way player. Once Pelle's two-way opportunity expired, though, it seemed like he played his final minutes for Philly until after the G League playoffs.

But the 76ers had other plans. Instead of remaining with the Blue Coats for the rest of the season, Pelle earned an NBA contract with the Sixers, which was a big moment for the NBA journeyman back before the league went on a hiatus.

"I'm super proud [of Novel Pelle] -- that's my guy," said Shake Milton on the latest 'Posted Up' series by the Sixers. "We went through the same thing, going through the G League. As much as he helped me, I helped him. He always made me look good and helped me out. It's rewarding to see somebody who puts in the work like that get their time, and get their shine. I'm happy for my guy."

The two former G League standouts will resume their roles by joining the Sixers in Orlando, Florida, in July for the NBA's restart.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_