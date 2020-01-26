Did Shake Milton Pass His First Test as a Starter?

All76ers
PHILADELPHIA, PA -- Throughout the entire season, the Philadelphia 76ers have struggled to get their entire starting five on the court at the same time. With injuries, suspensions, and load management playing a factor, the Sixers have had to constantly mix some things up with their rotations.

Recently, Philly has lost not one, but two starters due to injury. Three weeks ago, Joel Embiid tore a ligament in his finger, which forced him to get surgery. At this point, the big man still hasn't found himself back on the court.

Then just the other night, Sixers' starting shooting guard, Josh Richardson, strained his left hamstring. Now the 26-year-old guard is forced to miss at least two week's worth of games moving forward.

The loss of Richardson created another open slot in the starting lineup. Considering the Sixers haven't been able to make a trade for another shooting guard just yet, they have to work with what they've currently got.

Sixers' head coach, Brett Brown, was not willing to reveal his starting lineup two hours before tip-off on Saturday night against the Los Angeles Lakers. He wanted to keep his replacement for Richardson on the low as he was taking a massive gamble with his decision.

Then, a half-hour before the game got started, the decision came out. Brett Brown was going to roll with the 2018 second-round pick, Shake Milton. After playing in only 14 games this season, Milton was going to pick up his first start in the NBA against the Western Conference's best team in the Los Angeles Lakers.

The spotlight couldn't have been brighter for Milton, but the young guard wouldn't be blinded by it all. In fact, the 23-year-old guard kept his cool and turned in a solid performance during the Sixers' win over the West's best.

In 25 minutes of action, Milton drained three of his five shots from the field, totaling for seven points. He also collected a career-high of nine rebounds, and looked like he truly belonged on defense, as the Sixers locked down the Lakers at times.

Some thought the circumstances and the level of opponent the Sixers were facing would've affected Milton's performance. But the first-time starter "kept it cool" and utilized the "next-man-up" mentality to help him get through it.

"I just tried to step up and do my part," Milton said, following the game. "Growing up and playing through AAU and all my basketball experience, I've always kind of kept it cool. When you're around guys like Ben [Simmons], Tobias [Harris], and Al [Horford], it gives you a lot of confidence to go out there and do what you have to do."

After Milton's night, he received praise from some of his veteran teammates. First, it started with Sixers' big man hybrid, Al Horford. "He's very poised and works really hard," the big man said, in regards to Milton. "He's one of those guys that you see all the time working on different parts of his game. I'm just happy to see him come out and have a good outing tonight."

Tobias Harris felt that Milton's energy was great for the Sixers on Saturday night. And although Milton was making his first start, in front of primetime cameras, against a powerhouse team like the Lakers, Harris didn't see a player who tried hard to attempt to make his presence felt.

"He didn't try to do anything too out of the ordinary," Harris said. "It was a good compliment to the guys we had on the floor and for him too. He's a kid who comes in and works every single day, and now he's getting presented with an opportunity, and he did a great job with that. He'll continue to build his confidence and go forward with that."

Will Milton have the opportunity to continue to build on his confidence? It's highly likely. After displaying solid defense, and being a capable shooter over the last two games, Head Coach Brett Brown is quite impressed with Milton's latest performances.

While Milton won't stop the Sixers from looking into upgrading the position via the trade market, at least the second-year guard gives Brown and the Sixers the confidence to keep him playing while Richardson recovers from his setback.

The 76ers return to the court on Tuesday for a matchup with Golden State. With the way the Sixers performed on Saturday night against a stronger opponent in L.A., there's a good chance Milton remains with the starters.

